Weather closes roads, schools in Deep East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Friday morning a few districts in Deep East Texas are delaying the start or closing for the day after a night of heavy rainfall that caused multiple road closures.
Flooding:
KTRE’s Caleb Beames provides an update on the flooding going on in Lufkin.
KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas provides an update on water across FM 1922 in San Augustine County.
Closures:
- Chireno ISD - will be closed today due to multiple road closures in the district.
Delayed Start:
- Woden ISD - Due to heavy rainfall and water over some roads School will be delayed until 10 am. Buses will run approximately 2 hours later than normal. Breakfast will not be served.
- Broaddus ISD - We will have a delayed start, start time will be at 10:00 but if your student has already gotten on the bus or is in route to school, staff will be at school.
Flooding has been reported on FM 1277 north of State Highway 103. A tree is covering parts of Highway 103 in the westbound lane in San Augustine County.
As of 7 a.m., Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative is reporting approximately 1,134 power outages.
- SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY FLOODED ROADS:
- SH 21 West: Flooded with a large tree down, FM 1277: Flooded with tree down about 1 mile from SH 103 East, FM 1992 is flooded. *****Various other roadways in San Augustine are under water.
- HOUSTON COUNTY FLOODED ROADS:
- FM 227 at Bracken Creek, FM 229 at Hurricane Bayou
- NACOGDOCHES COUNTY FLOODED ROADS:
- TX-21 east of E. Loop 224, FM 95 between Chireno and Martinsville.
- ANGELINA COUNTY FLOODED ROADS
- FM 324 at Southwood Dr. - CLOSED, FM 1818 at Buttermilk Rd., FM 1475 at Buck Creek, FM 58 south of S. Loop 287, Hwy 7 near Cheeseland Rd., FM 841 at RM 71, FM 1475 at Roger Nerren Road
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.