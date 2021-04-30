Skillet chicken spaghetti by Mama Steph

Skillet chicken spaghetti by Mama Steph
Lots of tasty vegetables make this full of flavor. (Source: KLTV/Stephanie Frazier)
By Stephanie Frazier | April 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 4:44 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a nice, easy comfort food recipe for dinner; as a bonus, any leftovers are even better than the first serving!

Skillet Chicken Spaghetti

  • ¼ cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup chopped white onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 cups chopped cooked chicken
  • ½ (16-ounce) package spaghetti, cooked
  • ½ cup shredded sharp
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Preheat oven 350°.
  • In an oven safe 10-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
  • Stir in flour; cook 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Add broth; cook, stirring frequently, until bubbly, 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Whisk in half-and-half; cook, stirring constantly, until bubbly.
  • Stir in Parmesan; remove from heat.
  • Stir in chicken and cooked pasta.
  • Bake until bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheddar, and bake until cheese melts, 3 to 4 minutes more. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

