Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds

As a result of the investigation, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, relieved five or current former 3rd Cavalry Regiment leaders, three of whom will also receive General Officer Memorandums of Reprimand and has referred action against seven other officers and NCOs to III Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Pat White and further action against one NCO to another command. The eight soldiers will also receive reprimands and one will be relieved.