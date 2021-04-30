State reports more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 2,600 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 2,163 students tested positive, while 496 staff tested positive for the week ending April 25, for a total of 2,659.
The number is down by just over 200 from the previous week’s report when 2,354 students tested positive, while 524 staff tested positive, the week of April 18.
For the school year there have been 139,899 student cases and 71,542 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported.
Lufkin ISD: 7 new student cases, no new staff cases.
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported.
Tyler ISD: No new cases reported.
