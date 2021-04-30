Swift Water Supply issues boil water notice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Due to a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
NOTICE IS FOR CR 246 & Account Numbers 617, 618 and 451 on CR 238
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Matt Barrett or Nancy Randall at (936)462-7843 or (936)221-6490.
Aviso de hervir el agua para Swift WSC
EL AVISO ES PARA CR 246 y números de cuenta 617, 618 y 451 en CR 238
30 de abril de 2021
Debido a una rotura de la tubería principal de agua, la Comisión de Calidad Ambiental de Texas ha exigido a Swift WSC que notifique a todos los clientes que deben hervir el agua antes de consumirla (por ejemplo, lavarse las manos / la cara, cepillarse los dientes, beber, etc.). Los niños, las personas mayores y las personas con sistemas inmunitarios debilitados son particularmente vulnerables a las bacterias dañinas, y todos los clientes deben seguir estas instrucciones).
Para asegurar la destrucción de todas las bacterias dañinas y otros microbios, el agua para beber, cocinar y hacer hielo debe hervirse y enfriarse antes de usarla para beber o para consumo humano. El agua debe llevarse a ebullición vigorosa y luego hervida durante dos minutos.
En lugar de hervir, las personas pueden comprar agua embotellada u obtener agua de alguna otra fuente adecuada para beber o para consumo humano.
Cuando ya no sea necesario hervir el agua, los funcionarios del sistema público de agua notificarán a los clientes que el agua es segura para beber o para consumo humano.
Una vez que el aviso de hervir el agua ya no esté en vigor, el sistema público de agua emitirá un aviso a los clientes que anulará el aviso de hervir el agua de una manera similar a este aviso.
Comparta esta información con todas las demás personas que beben esta agua, especialmente aquellas que no hayan recibido este aviso directamente (por ejemplo, personas en apartamentos, hogares de ancianos, escuelas y negocios). Puede hacerlo publicando este aviso en un lugar público o distribuyendo copias a mano o por correo.
Si tiene preguntas sobre este asunto, puede comunicarse con Matt Barrett o Nancy Randall al (936)462-7843 o (936) 221-6490.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.