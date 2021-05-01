DPS: Driver who struck, killed 60-year-old man near Nacogdoches fled scene

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 60-year-old man walking along State Highway 7 was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning, and the driver fled the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public safety.
A press release stated that the crash occurred on SH 7 about two miles east of Nacogdoches at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Charles Chandler, of Center, was hit in the westbound lanes of SH 7.
“The driver that struck the pedestrian failed to stop at the scene of the crash and has not been located,” the press release stated.
A Nacogdoches County justice of the peace pronounced Chandler dead at the scene.
The vehicle that was involved in the auto-pedestrian incident is believed to be an older model Cadillac or a Buick passenger car, the press release stated.
“Investigators are requesting anyone with any information in regard to this crash to please contact local law enforcement or Lufkin DPS Communications at (936)- 699-7340,” the press release stated.
