Huntington’s high school band wins sweepstakes award for the first time in history

“We trained for this since January, for about three months. Then we get one opportunity to go in and perform for three judges live on stage. We transitioned to what is called the sight-reading portion, where the kids sit down,” Wilson explained. “I get seven minutes to explain a piece that I have never seen or the kids have never seen. They have to play it as written, and they get graded off of that. You go from one to five, one being superior and five being poor.”