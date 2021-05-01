Lufkin voters showed up to the polls for Election Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Historically, turnout in local elections is significantly lower than national elections. In Lufkin, just shy of 1,800 people voted in early voting. And despite the rain, folks still showed up to do their civic duty today.
“Due to the weather, it seems like turn out has been a little bit lower so far today. We are hopeful as the day going on that the rain will slack off a little bit and people will be able to get out,” Lufkin’s PIO, Jessica Pebsworth said. Some residents say they feel as if they’re making a difference by participating in local elections.
“Voting for a new mayor right now is a big deal to Lufkin. The role of a mayor is pretty important, so it not enough to talk about what we want to happen. We have to actually get out and do the work and actually put our vote to use,” said Brent Shankle, a Lufkin resident.
“It gives our community options. I think that when we come out here and we have three choices, it gives the citizens an opportunity to ick the candidate that they feel can invest the time into our community,” said Lufkin resident, Lisa Bush. “I think it’s important whoever we vote has the time to do that. That he has the moral values to do that and the vision to take our community where it needs to go.”
Lufkin council members will be elected, as well. Voters say their ideal mayoral candidate is a person of integrity, who is heavily involved in the Lufkin community.
“I want somebody that wants to bring people together in the community and bring change. For that person to be innovative and bring new ideas and new features to our town,” Brent added.
Residents say they are looking forward to the election results this evening.
“I think it is important that we all come out here and we voice who we feel is going to be the best candidate for the mayor position. It is an important position. That person must bring everyone together and be a leader to the community. That is important,” Bush explained.
We will have the results of the election today in Lufkin.
