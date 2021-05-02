Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

We don’t cool down much overnight with lows in the 70s, and then highs for our Monday will be near 90°! Don’t get used to it though, temperatures return to near normal on Tuesday with highs the rest of the work week around 80°. Rain back in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, and while severe weather looks possible for our friends to the north, right now East Texas looks like we’re in the clear. As always, we will keep you updated with any changes to that. Once the rain moves out Tuesday, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week.