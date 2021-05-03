Authorities arrest 2 in multi-county crime spree at Onalaska property

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found two suspects in a multi-county crime spree hiding under a bed in a stolen camper trailer on April 21.
Law enforcement officers seized drugs and guns and recovered numerous pieces of stolen property.
Cody Keith Norton, 27, of Tyler, and Cynthia Elaine Hodges, 34, of Tyler, were both arrested at the scene.
Norton is still being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $330K-enhanced, two counts of abandon/endanger a child, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, theft of a firearm, theft of property between $30K and $150, theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $210,000.
Hodges was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, theft of property between $30K and $150K, child abandonment/endangerment, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, and possession of a stolen firearm. She is no longer being held in the Polk County Jail.
According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a theft and an altercation with a firearm at a residence off Eighth Street in Onalaska.
PCSO narcotics detectives and DPS troopers found a travel trailer at that location and spoke to two children, ages 13 and 9. The children told the detectives that their parents had left them at home while they traveled out of town, the press release stated.
While they were at the scene, the PCSO detectives noticed several items around the trailer that they believed to be stolen, the press release stated. Eventually, they developed enough probable cause to get a search warrant for the property and the travel trailer.
When authorities searched the travel trailer, they found Horton and Hodges hiding under a bed, the press release stated.
“The travel trailer was determined to be stolen from a dealership out of College Station, Texas,” the press release stated.
The search turned up a small amount of marijuana, a large amount of meth, two Sea-Doo watercraft and the keys to another one that had been stolen from San Jacinto County, and a Ruger .45-caliber pistol stolen from Kaufman County, the press release stated.
Horton, a convicted felon, was found to have a forged Texas driver’s license and two shotguns, the press release stated.
“This investigation is ongoing due to the amount of possible stolen property that has been recovered ranging from tools to electronics, and detectives are diligently attempting to identify the owners of this property,” the press release stated. “A photograph of the Honda ATV located on the property has been provided and is also believed to be stolen.”
The press release went on to say that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to mark their property with unique identifying marks or ownership markings to make it easier for law enforcement to locate and return the property in the event of a burglary or theft.
“Any information you may have in this case or any other case in Polk County, please submit a tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App), or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest,” the press release stated. “You may also contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a detective, at 936-327-6810.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.