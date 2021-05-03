Authorities arrest 2 in multi-county crime spree at Onalaska property

Norton is still being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $330K-enhanced, two counts of abandon/endanger a child, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, theft of a firearm, theft of property between $30K and $150, theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $210,000.