Carthage Bulldogs receive 2020 state football championship rings

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs have a shiny new reminder of their victorious 2020 season.
On Monday night, the team received their 2020 state football championship rings. It was the Bulldogs’ eighth state championship. Four of those eight were in the past five seasons: 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Carthage went 14-0, beating another East Texas team, the Gilmer Buckeyes, to win the state title game.
You can watch a brief interview with Coach Surrat as he looked toward the game with Gilmer at this link.
