Cooper Davis wins in wild finish at weekend PBR event

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cooper Davis walked out of the Unleash the Beast event as event champion and third best in the world standings falling a walk off ride of 92.25.
The Jasper native needed at least a 90.25 to win the event as he entered the bucking shoot and mounted Trail of Tears. AFter his 8-second qualifying ride Davis totaled 2 points better than that mark by the event judges.
It was his first Unleash The Beast event win in 2021 for the 2016 World Champion. He is third in the world standings and the best overall U.S. rider.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.