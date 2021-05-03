First Alert: A late spring cold front to bring in a few spring thunderstorms on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will be warm, humid, and breezy with lows in the lower 70′s under mostly cloudy skies. We will not be cooling down much as those air-conditioners will be getting in a good workout tonight.
This warm, muggy air will be lifted and condensed out in the form of some showers and heavy thunderstorms on Tuesday morning as a notable, May cold front comes calling.
Should any storms reach severe limits, damaging winds and large hail would be the main impacts. Most of us will get in on a brief, heavy thunderstorm before the cold front advances through the Piney Woods by early Tuesday afternoon.
In the wake of the frontal passage, we will see partial sunshine and a northerly breeze ensue by Tuesday afternoon. This will drop our humidity values very quickly and set us up for a few very nice spring days, especially for May standards.
The drier air and lower humidity will lead to cooler mornings and warm afternoons under sun-filled skies for the remainder of the week. Another weak frontal passage on Thursday will keep the cooler mornings in place for the rest of the week before southerly winds quickly return the clouds and moisture levels this weekend.
Once those humidity levels return by this upcoming weekend, we may have just enough moisture in place to squeeze out a few isolated showers as slight rain chances return to the region.
