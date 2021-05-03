First Alert: Spring thunderstorms return on Tuesday with a May cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has felt like an early summer day due to the sultry conditions and high humidity levels we have in place.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows will only drop into the lower 70′s.
This warm, muggy air will be lifted and condensed out in the form of some showers and heavy thunderstorms on Tuesday morning as a notable, May cold front comes calling.
While a notable severe weather outbreak is not anticipated, we do have a few of our far eastern counties under a low-end risk for severe weather on Tuesday. This includes Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties, as well as the northern portions of Jasper and Newton counties. The higher risk for severe weather tomorrow will be east of the Sabine River, including much of Louisiana, Mississippi, and areas east of east Texas.
Should any storms reach severe limits, damaging winds and large hail would be the main impacts. Most of us will get in on a brief, heavy thunderstorm before the cold front advances through the Piney Woods by early Tuesday afternoon.
In the wake of the frontal passage, we will see partial sunshine and a northerly breeze ensue by Tuesday afternoon. This will drop our humidity values very quickly and set us up for a few very nice spring days, especially for May standards.
The drier air and lower humidity will lead to cooler mornings and warm afternoons under sun-filled skies for the remainder of the week. Another weak frontal passage on Thursday will keep the cooler mornings in place for the rest of the week before southerly winds quickly return the clouds and moisture levels this weekend.
Once those humidity levels return by this upcoming weekend, we may have just enough moisture in place to squeeze out a few isolated showers as slight rain chances return to the region.
