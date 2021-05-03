Hearings on proposed oil and gas waste disposal facility in San Augustine County to begin Tuesday

“The purpose of the administrative hearing is to ensure that site, design, construction and operation of the proposed facility in San Augustine County meets all regulatory standards required by the regulating state agency, the Railroad Commission of Texas. A license must ensure that the facility is designed and constructed with state-of-the-art and robust engineering features (including multiple liner systems and leachate detection and collection systems) so that surface and subsurface water is not endangered. The Railroad Commission licenses these types of oil-and-gas-waste-only facilities that handle the oil and gas industry’s liquid and solid wastes (primarily produced salt water, and drill cuttings which are mostly soil) across the state of Texas.”