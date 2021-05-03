East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures this morning. South winds will be breezy through the day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon as the clouds clear. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight tonight. A cold front arrives tomorrow with a few more scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures tomorrow behind the cold front are back to near average for this time of the year and clouds clear out by tomorrow late afternoon. Sunny and quiet conditions will persist through the end of the week with a few more clouds this weekend and a slight chance for rain by Sunday afternoon.