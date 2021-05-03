2020 SFA basketball team finally receives SLC championship rings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the 2020 SFA men’s basketball team got together over the weekend to receive their Southland Conference Championship rings.
The team went 28-3 during the 2019-20 season. The season’s biggest win was the biggest win in program history with the team upsetting No.1 Duke. They would go on to finish 19-1 in conference with a 15 game winning streak and the regular season Southland Conference Championship. They were No.26 in the final AP poll of the season.
All of those moments are highlighted on the design of the ring.
