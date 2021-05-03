SFA extends WBB coach Mark Kellogg’s contract through 2025-26 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey announced on Monday a contract extension between SFA and women’s head basketball coach Mark Kellogg.
The joint agreement extends Kellogg’s contract through the 2025-26 season, and comes on the heels of a 24-3 campaign that saw the Ladyjacks sweep the Southland Conference championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Kellogg and his team captured SFA’s first regular season title since the 2014-15 season, and its first Southland Tournament Title and NCAA tournament appearance since 2006.
“We are excited to be able to offer this well-deserved and merited contract extension to Coach Kellogg”, said Ivey. “Coming off a remarkable season that was filled with adversity and challenges, our priority was to be able to protect and continue to move our program forward. As we transition into the WAC, securing Coach Kellogg and being able to continue the momentum of our Ladyjack basketball program is critical to our long term success. The future is bright for our program and we are excited that Coach Kellogg will remain with us.”
The dominant 2020-21 campaign by the Ladyjacks will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest in program history. SFA completed an unblemished run through conference play with a 14-0 record, and stunned fans and opponents alike by posting a 40-point margin of victory in those games. The Ladyjacks posted a statistically dominant season in a variety of categories, leading the nation in turnovers forced (23.74/game) and total steals (356) while ranking Top 5 nationally in scoring defense (2nd- 51.0), scoring margin (2nd-29.2), turnover margin (3rd-8.00), steals per game (3rd -13.2), FG percentage defense (4th-33.7) and FG percentage (5th -48.2).
“It is an honor and a privilege to be the head coach at SFA”, said Kellogg. “The Nacogdoches and SFA communities are special and we are certainly appreciative of the commitment to Ladyjack basketball. Thank you to President Gordon and Ryan Ivey for their trust and support as we continue to pour into this program, our players, our fans and this great institution. We will continue to work toward achieving all of our goals on and off the court.”
Kellogg was named the ninth head coach in program history on May 11, 2015, and will begin his seventh season at the helm of the Ladyjacks in 2021-22.
