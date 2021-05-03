Texas takes finale from Red Raiders

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - After taking the first two games of the series, the No. 11 Red Raiders were unable to get the sweep of No. 3 Texas as the Longhorns won 11-3 Sunday afternoon.
Texas jumped out to the lead with dour in the second and added four more in the 7th.
Dru Baker had 2 RBI for the Red Raiders.
Taking two of three from Texas, the Red Raiders have now won four of the last five series in Austin.
Texas Tech drops to 30-11 overall and 10-8 in Conference. They will now play a rescheduled non-conference game with Oklahoma 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hodgetown in Amarillo. Illinois-Chicago is then in Lubbock starting Friday for a four-game series with the Red Raiders.
