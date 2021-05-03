WEBXTRA: Hearings on proposed oil and gas waste disposal facility in San Augustine County to begin Tuesday

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - This wooded property in San Augustine County is selected by a Montana company for the construction of an oil and gas waste disposal facility.
Tomorrow morning, a hearing on a permit request by PA Prospect begins before the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Resident Ann Bridges, who lives across the road from one of three properties owned by the company and Director of Friends of Lake Sam Rayburn Amanda Haralson explain their interest in the proceedings.
We’ve reached out to PA Prospect, the company based out of Columbus, Montana. The hearing is scheduled for three weeks with PA Prospect the first to present testimony. The meeting is via zoom.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.