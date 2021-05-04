First Alert: Clearing out with drier, less humid air on the way to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain has exited the scene and the clouds will not be too far behind.
A cold frontal boundary has now made its way through all of Deep East Texas, leading to drier air filtering in on a northerly breeze.
The drier air and lower humidity will lead to cooler mornings and warm afternoons under sun-filled skies for the remainder of the week. This will lead to wake-up temperatures in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs generally topping out in the lower-to-middle 80′s. With low humidity in place for several days to come, it will look and feel great to get outside and partake in any activity you deem fit.
Another weak frontal passage on Thursday will keep the cooler mornings in place for the rest of the week before southerly winds quickly return the clouds and moisture levels this weekend.
Once those humidity levels return by this upcoming weekend, we may have just enough moisture in place to squeeze out a few isolated showers as slight rain chances enter the equation by Sunday.
With the storm track shifting a bit further to the south and weak frontal boundaries approaching from the north, we stand to see some slightly better rain chances return by the early part of next week.
