Lubbock Police Officer honored at Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Fallen officers from across Texas were honored at this year’s Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, including Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.
“Last year we lost one of our own, we lost Nicholas Reyna in a horrific traffic accident,” LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell said. “His name will be revealed and etched onto the Texas Law Enforcement Memorial.”
The ceremony, honoring those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, was held House Park Field, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., Austin, TX 78701.
The event began with a law enforcement procession along Shoal Creek Boulevard, leading into the Ceremony at House Park Field, and concluded with a Candlelight Vigil. Governor Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address and presented medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.
In total, the service honored 43 peace officers.
Members of law enforcement from across the state, friends and families of our fallen officers, elected officials, and countless supporters of law enforcement were in attendance.
Including a friend of Reyna’s, LPD patrol officer Luis Flores, who stood in for his fallen brother.
“An honor is an understatement, I am so happy to be here, it means a lot to me,” he said. “Nick and I were classmates, we graduated 2018 bravo, we were extremely close. Just an amazing guy with a golden smile, just a great friend.”
Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega, and Plainview ISD Officer Robert Rivera were also honored at the ceremony. Both peace officers died from COVID-19 complications last year.
The ceremony is coordinated and hosted by the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee, established in Texas law in 2017.
