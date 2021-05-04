Lufkin’s new mayor sworn in during city council meeting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday evening, the new mayor was sworn in.
Mark Hicks took his seat as the Mayor of Lufkin Tuesday night.
Hicks was sworn in by District Judge Bob Inselman. Hicks won the mayoral election this past weekend and takes over for Bob Brown who is stepping down after nine years.
Hicks will give up his Ward 4 seat where there will be a runoff election between Kim Ogden and former Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter. It will take place June 12.
Robert Shankle was also sworn in for Ward 2 after running unopposed.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.