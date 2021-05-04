Swift Water Supply boil water notice rescinded

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The April 30 boil water notice for CR 246 and Account numbers 617,618 and 451 has been rescinded, according to Swift Water Supply officials.
Statement from Swift Water Supply:
On April 30, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Swift Water Supply public water system, TX1740019, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of May 4, 2021.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Nancy Randall or Matt Barrett at (936)462-7843 or (936)221-6490.
El 30 de abril de 2021, la Comisión de Calidad Ambiental de Texas requirió que el sistema público de agua de Swift Water Supply, TX1740019, emitiera un Aviso de hervir el agua para informar a los clientes, individuos o empleados que debido a las condiciones que ocurrieron recientemente en el sistema público de agua, El agua de este sistema público de agua debía hervirse antes de usarla para beber o para consumo humano.
El sistema público de agua ha tomado las acciones correctivas necesarias para restaurar la calidad del agua distribuida por este sistema público de agua utilizada para agua potable o para consumo humano y ha proporcionado a la TCEQ resultados de pruebas de laboratorio que indican que el agua ya no requiere hervir antes de utilizar a partir del 4 de mayo de 2021.
Si tiene preguntas sobre este asunto, puede comunicarse con Nancy Randall o Matt Barrett al (936)462-7843 o (936) 221-6490.
