WEBXTRA: East Texas Community Health Services executive director encourages businesses to reach out to unvaccinated individuals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Anita Humphreys, Executive Director of the East Texas Community Health Services is making a plea to businesses. She encourages them to reach out to individuals who haven’t accepted the COVID-19 vaccines. Humphreys was guest speaker at this morning’s Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce stakeholders conference call. It originated at the height of the pandemic in this region.
Humphreys explained her request and other efforts the East Texas Community Health Center is doing to bring a pandemic to a close in Deep East Texas.
East Texas Community Health Center is now taking vaccination appointments at ethc.com
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center. Appointments are still available. One can be made by calling 936-305-8488 or www.tinyurl.com/vacnac
