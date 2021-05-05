First Alert: Dry air and low humidity days to stick around through the end of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather in East Texas is about as good as it could possibly get for early May.
With clear skies and dry air in place tonight, it will be another cool overnight with lows dropping into the middle 50′s.
Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with daytime highs topping out in the lower 80′s, which is right about average for this time of year.
The drier air and lower humidity will lead to cooler mornings and warm afternoons under sun-filled skies for the remainder of the week. This will lead to wake-up temperatures in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs generally topping out in the lower-to-middle 80′s. With low humidity in place for a couple of more days, it will look and feel great to get outside and partake in any activity you deem fit.
Look for those humidity levels to return this upcoming weekend, leading to increasing clouds to go along with warm and windy conditions. With moisture levels increasing across East Texas, there will be a few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing and approaching our area by the time we get into Mother’s Day on Sunday afternoon.
With the storm track shifting a bit further to the south and weak frontal boundaries approaching from the north, we stand to see some slightly better rain and thunderstorm chances return to our region through the early-to-middle part of next week.
