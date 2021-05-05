First Alert: Dry air and low humidity days to stick around through the end of the week

The drier air and lower humidity will lead to cooler mornings and warm afternoons under sun-filled skies for the remainder of the week. This will lead to wake-up temperatures in the middle-to-upper 50′s with daytime highs generally topping out in the lower-to-middle 80′s. With low humidity in place for a couple of more days, it will look and feel great to get outside and partake in any activity you deem fit.