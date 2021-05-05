Oncor working to restore power to South Lufkin following substation outage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to the City of Lufkin, Oncor is working to restore power to about 5,000 customers Wednesday afternoon.
The power is out to many customers in South Lufkin following a substation outage.
The city says Oncor does not have an estimated restoration time, but they are working on the issue. They added that a similar problem occurred last night that caused outages in parts of Lufkin.
You can report outages and check for restoration updates here: https://stormcenter.oncor.com
