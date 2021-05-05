3 students detained after gun found at Tascosa High School

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 1:15 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three students are in custody after a gun was found at Tascosa High School today.

Amarillo police say an APD Liaison Officer at the school was made aware of a student in possession of a gun.

The school was placed on lockdown this afternoon, but that has since been lifted.

Amarillo ISD says three students have been placed in police custody.

Police say a gun was secured.

There is not evidence of any further threats to anyone at the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

