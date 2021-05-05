WEBXTRA: Gregg County deputy determined to overcome 4-month COVID-19 battle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a long road for Corporal James Hagler who was hospitalized in December 2020 with COVID-19.
Hagler, who works at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, was in the hospital from December through April. He has gone home, and is relearning skills like walking during physical therapy rehab.
James was in a coma and his condition was dire at one point, but he has made great progress. He hopes to get physically fit again so he can return to work at the sheriff’s office.
