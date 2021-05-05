WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches education organizations celebrating 90 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 1931 was a busy year for women educators in Nacogdoches. Both the American Association of University Women and Delta Kappa Gamma Society, a professional honor society were formed.
90 years later, members are still promoting women in education.
Dr. Judy Abbott, Delta Kappa Gamma Nacogdoches member and AAUW Nacogdoches president Katherine Whitbeck tell us more.
This month, the two professional education organizations celebrate with 90th anniversary gatherings. Delta Kappa Gamma will have an event tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the old university building in Nacogdoches. The state president plans to attend.
And on May 11 at 5:30 p.m., AAUW Nacogdoches will have a banquet at Clear Springs in Nacogdoches. Both organizations are looking to build membership.
