Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be beautiful and sunny as highs warm into the middle to upper seventies with a calm northeast wind at five to ten miles per hour. Skies will remain clear and quiet overnight as temperatures drop into the cool middle fifties by tomorrow morning. More sunshine on tap for our Thursday as highs warm to near eighty degrees, even with a weak front moving through during the later morning hours. We’ll enjoy yet another sunny day to end the workweek, this time with highs in the lower 80s area wide. Our weekend will start off with mostly sunny skies and some breezy southerly winds, but showers and isolated thunderstorms will move back into East Texas by Sunday afternoon thanks to a stalling cold front. This front will sit stationary across our northern zones for the first couple days of the next workweek, which will lead to yet another extended period of unsettled weather. With next week shaping up the way it is, it would be a good idea to let the yard dry out today and tomorrow and then try to get any outdoor work done Friday and Saturday before even more rain moves back into East Texas. Enjoy the sunshine while it is here!