Wednesday’s Weather: B-E-A-utiful!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice, cool start this morning with a few high, thin clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Expect lots of sunshine today and an absolutely beautiful afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s, but light northerly winds will keep the humidity low. More of the same tomorrow, with temperatures a little warm by the afternoon, reaching the lower 80s. Humidity starts to return Friday into the weekend with temperatures warming back into the mid 80s. Chances for rain return to the forecast late Sunday and stick around through the middle of next week.