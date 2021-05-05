18-wheeler split in half by train in Houston area

RICHMOND, Texas (KLTV) - A 18-wheeler was struck and split in half by a train in a city near Houston Wednesday morning.
At around 10:30 a.m., Richmond police responded to the scene at railroad tracks on 2nd Street. The train crashed into the trailer being hauled by the semi, splitting it in half.
No one was hurt in the incident. The 18-wheeler was carrying cases of bottled water which were scattered on the road and train tracks.
A video from the Richmond Police Department shows the moment the 18-wheeler was struck by the train.
