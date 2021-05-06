Bond denied for Angelina County Commissioner in jail for assault

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire had a bond hearing on Thursday.
Cheshire is facing charges of third-degree felony continuous violence against a family member, misdemeanor-A assault causing bodily injury of a family member and misdemeanor-A interfering with emergency request for assistance.
During a bond hearing May 6, Cheshire’s bond was denied and he remains in the county jail until a Grand Jury convenes. Rob Freyer with the Montgomery County DA’s Office will be the special prosecutor in Cheshire’s case.
