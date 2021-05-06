East Texans commemorate National Day of Prayer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday marked the National Day of Prayer, an observance held every first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
Dozens of local observations happened right here in East Texas Thursday.
At First Baptist in Nacogdoches, the church opened its chapel during business hours to allow people to come inside to pray.
“The National Day of Prayer is a time for us to as a country to pause and to pray,” First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Mark McLendon said. “Pray for our country. Pray for our leaders. Pray for some many things that happened in our government. You know you really don’t think about that when you think of National Day of Prayer. That’s why it is a whole day because there is a lot to prayer about. This morning I was going through all the elected officials, our police officers, judges, and all of these people that work for our country that need prayer.”
Mclendon said it is important not to just pray on this day but every day.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.