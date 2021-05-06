East Texans commemorate National Day of Prayer

“The National Day of Prayer is a time for us to as a country to pause and to pray,” First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Mark McLendon said. “Pray for our country. Pray for our leaders. Pray for some many things that happened in our government. You know you really don’t think about that when you think of National Day of Prayer. That’s why it is a whole day because there is a lot to prayer about. This morning I was going through all the elected officials, our police officers, judges, and all of these people that work for our country that need prayer.”