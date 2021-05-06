East Texans shine at first day of UIL state track meet

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas student athletes shined on day one of the UIL Track and Field State Championship.
Here are all the runners and field athletes that placed on the podium. Full results of the first day can be found here.
3A Field Events
Dalton Smith, Troup - Pole Vault 3rd place
Ashlyn Bruce, Daingerfield - Long Jump 1st place
Tierrani Johnson, Jefferson – Discus Throw 1st place
Abeni Kratzmeyer, Mineola – Pole Vault 3rd place
Jenci Seahorn, Harmony – Triple Jump 1st place
Linus Mannino, Woodville – High Jump 3rd place
3A Running Events
Daingerfield Boys (Ty Byrd, Jakevion Rodgers, Caleb Nixon, Devin Wilson) – 4X100 Relay 1st place
Daingerfield Girls (Chrishlyn Boyd, Ashlyn Bruce, Joi Akinsuroju, Sanaa Fields) – 4X100 Relay 2nd place
Mineola Boys (Brady Shrum, Jaxon Holland, TJ Moreland, Morgan Waggoner) 4X400 Relay 1st place
Makenzie Hale, Huntington – 100 M Hurdles 1st place (state record 13.66)
Will Boyce, Onalaksa – 3200 M 1st place, 800 M 1st place, 1600 M 1st place
Savion Bush, Tatum - 110 M Hurldes 2nd place
Ayden Colbert, Huntington - 110 M Hurdles 3rd place
Jayla Franklin, Newton -100 M Dash 1st place, 200 M 1st place
Jaysa Coney, Palestine Westwood – 100 M Dash 2nd place
Dre’Lyn Washington, Hemphill – 100 M Dash 3rd place, 200 M Dash 2nd
4A Field Events
Kaden Kenny, Kilgore - Shot Put 3rd place
4A Running events
Hannah Cade, Canton – 100 M Hurdles 3rd place
Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore – 110 M Hurdles 2nd place, 300 M Hurdles 3rd place
Caine Stanley, Kilgore – 200 M Dash 2nd place
