First Alert: Basking in sunshine and low humidity

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another Chamber-of-Commerce spring day throughout the Texas Forest Country.
With clear skies and dry air in place, it will be another cool night with lows dropping into the middle 50′s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80′s. This will be warmer than the past few days, but with humidity values held in check, it will still be a great day to spend time outdoors.
As we transition into the weekend, however, our humidity levels and cloud cover will be on the increase as notable changes return to Deep East Texas.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and windy as southerly winds gust upward to 20 to 25 mph at times throughout the day.
Unfortunately, with moisture levels increasing across East Texas, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and approaching our area by the time we get into Mother’s Day on Sunday afternoon. A weak cold front will approach our area to close out the weekend and that boundary will combine with our increasing moisture levels to yield some pockets of moderate-to-heavy downpours.
We look to remain in a wet and unsettled weather pattern through the middle of next week as stalled out frontal boundaries combine with weak disturbances passing overhead to keep daily downpours in the forecast through at least Wednesday.
We are looking at drier conditions returning toward the back-half of next week as the wet weather exits our region.
