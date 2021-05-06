Sabine County wreck sends one to hospital

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon on US 96, about one mile south of Bill Lowe Drive.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:15 p.m., a 1999 International truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south and was reportedly slowing down due to construction. A 2006 GMC pickup was also traveling south and failed to control speed and struck the back of the trailer being towed by the International.
The driver of the commercial vehicle is identified as Maikel Torres, 41, from Cypress. Torres was not injured during the crash. The driver of the GMC is identified as Latricia Conn, 59, from Bronson. Conn was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
