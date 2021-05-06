Texas police fatally shoot man they say charged officers

Texas police fatally shoot man they say charged officers (Source: Alonzo Small)
By Associated Press | May 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 11:55 AM

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) - Police in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man who they say ran toward officers with a knife and club.

The man’s family say he was carrying a walking stick and has a history of mental illness.

According to a statement from Mesquite police officers were dispatched to an apartment building Tuesday morning after receiving a call on which a woman could be heard screaming and crying.

Police said 27-year-old Ashton Pinke “charged” officers with a knife and a club and they shot him.

