Texas Senate approves Rep. Schaefer’s permitless carry bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - After six hours of debate, the Texas Senate has passed an East Texas legislator’s bill allowing permitless carry of handguns.
More than 20 amendments had been proposed on HB 1927, most of which were rejected by 18-13 votes, which followed party lines.
After passing a second reading of the bill, the Senate did a quick adjournment for two minutes to apparently come back and vote after a third reading of the bill.
The third reading was passed on a 18-13 vote. You can read the full bill at this link.
“The Second Amendment enshrined the right to bear arms in the U.S. Constitution. There are concerns that state law infringes on the free exercise of that right, namely by requiring a license, which takes time and money to obtain, to legally be able to carry a handgun,” Schaefer (R-Tyler) said via a bill analysis provided by his office. “C.S.H.B. 1927 seeks to reduce barriers to the free exercise of Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms and defend their lives and property by making it legal for individuals who are 21 years of age or older and who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a license.”
However, there would still be a few public spaces where Texans would still require a permit or license to carry a gun.
The bill was passed with amendments and will go back to the House and Rep. Matt Schaefer’s office for review. If the House rejects the amendments, it will be reviewed in conference committee.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown).
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.