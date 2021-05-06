United Regional surgeon among three from Wichita Falls killed in plane crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three people killed in a small plane crash in Mississippi have been identified as residents of Wichita Falls, including a surgeon from United Regional.
Authorities say the small civilian airplane crashed into a home in the town of Hattiesburg around 11:20 Tuesday night.
According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, the victims have been identified as the following:
- Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg
- Louis Provenza, 67, of Wichita Falls, Texas
- Harper Provenza, 2, of Wichita Falls, Texas
- Anna Calhoun, 23, of Wichita Falls, Texas
Our affiliate in Mississippi reports The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash. WDAM-TV has confirmed with authorities that the three Wichita Falls residents were the only occupants of that plane.
CNN has confirmed the airplane involved in the crash was a Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 that took off from Wichita Falls Regional Airport.
23-year-old Calhoun was the mother of 2-year-old Harper. Dr. Louis Provenza was a practicing neurosurgeon at United Regional in Wichita Falls.
Standley, the only victim from Hattiesburg, was in his home with his family when the plane crashed into it. His wife, daughter and and grandchild were able to get out safely and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
