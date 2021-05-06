WebXtra: Diboll ISD approves turf upgrade to Lumberjack Stadium

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll ISD school board has approved a plan to bring turf to Lumberjack stadium.
“I can not thank the school board and the district administration enough for doing this,” Athletic Director Blake Morrison said. “We are doing this without bringing tax (increases) to our community and doing it with funds that we have. It is a commitment.”
The new field will be installed and ready to go for the 2021-22 school year. In addition to the field being installed there will be a reshuffling of the set up for track and field with many of the field events being moved from the northside to the south side of the stadium.
“This is big for the district,” Morrison said. “It is not just about the football team. The band will now be able to march as long as there is not rain. The drill team will have a better surface to perform on. Our elementary kids use the field for their Olympics and it has been canceled before due to a wet grass field. This could also be good for future graduations.”
Turf fields are also in high demand for the playoffs with most teams opting to play games on turf.
“I am a coach,” Morrison said. “I have been a coach at those programs that are scrambling to find a good field in the playoffs. With our set up here of parking, concessions and seating for both home and away the turf will make us a good site to use.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.