WebXtra: McMichael Middle School flooding forces virtual learning

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two sixth grade wings at McMichael Middle School in Nacogdoches continue to dry out after last week’s extensive flooding incident.
Water came pouring in from the new construction area. Plant services director ralph LaRue recaps what happened and the lengthy process it will take to get classrooms ready for students once again.
Although educators have said students learn better in person, in this case, virtual instruction is a beneficial alternative, said McMichael’s Assistant Principal Nancy White.
The plan is to have more than 200 McMichael sixth graders back in their classrooms by may 14.
