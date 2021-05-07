East Texas racer wins final NHRA racetrack title

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man came away with top honors in a national drag racing event in Georgia, and it was the last trophy of its kind.
Longview native Tony Jones runs his own air conditioning-heating business, but in his spare time he’s into “high octane speed.”
Last weekend in Atlanta he won the NHRA drag racing southern nationals in Super Street Class’.
The trophy is called the Wally, and Jones won the final one ever to be awarded, as the racetrack is scheduled to be torn down.
“It was tears. Nothing but tears. Yelling, so excited, hollering, screaming in the car. Soon as I seen that globe come on and it was on my side. So the Wally we got, there will never be another one,” Tony says.
Jones will move on to his next competition in the Dallas area next weekend.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.