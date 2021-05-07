A First Alert Weather Day returns on Mother’s Day for late Sunday afternoon, evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Winds of change will take place as we transition into the weekend. This will consist of rising humidity levels to go along with an increase in cloud cover courtesy of gusty, southerly winds.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and windy as southerly winds gust upward to 20 to 25 mph at times throughout the day.
With moisture levels increasing across East Texas, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms developing and approaching our area by the time we get into Mother’s Day on Sunday afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will approach our area to close out the weekend and that boundary will combine with our increasing moisture levels to yield some pockets of moderate-to-heavy downpours and some strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
Since we do have that low-end risk for severe weather late on Mother’s Day, we have gone ahead and declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday afternoon, evening.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main severe threats, should any storms reach severe limits. A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but that threat is very low this weekend.
We look to remain in a wet and unsettled weather pattern through the middle of next week as the cold front will stall out just to our south. Disturbances passing atop the stalled out frontal boundary will keep some wet and likely rain chances in play through next Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-three inches over the next five days.
We are looking at drier conditions returning toward the back-half of next week as the wet weather exits our region and high pressure builds back over East Texas.
