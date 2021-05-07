First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning, evening

A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning, evening
A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend. (Source: Katie Vossler (KLTV))
By Katie Vossler | May 7, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 8:33 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend. 

Saturday will be breezy, warm and humid with clouds increasing Sunday.  There is a slight chance for a few areas of drizzle Sunday morning, but the most likely rain chances will start by afternoon and last into the evening. 

A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend.
A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend. (Source: Katie Vossler (KLTV))

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front slowing moving into the region.  Expect storms to cause heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.  The main threat with any strong to severe storms will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail. 

A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend.
A strong storm system will begin to move into East Texas this weekend. (Source: Katie Vossler (KLTV))

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for the majority of East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.