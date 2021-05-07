Hemphill American Legion Post reopens Saturday

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The American Legion Post in Hemphill is set to reopen Saturday.
Officials there say the post had been closed for three years but with cleanup and repairs complete, they are ready to open the doors.
The reopening is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will feature the Texas Fallen Heroes Wall of Honor. Since 9/11, all Texas veterans who died in combat are commemorated on the wall. Post commander Tom Warren says it is special.
“It’s an emotional thing for veterans,” he said. “In fact, one of my veterans who is a member of this post, he pointed out six of the people that are on this wall that he knew personally and worked with. He was in special ops. He knew these people personally. In fact, he gave us a couple of stories.”
The post is located on 131 Ball Park Street in Hemphill.
