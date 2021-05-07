2 Livingston women arrested after toddler found on street

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Polk County women were arrested Sunday after a two-year-old was reported walking in the middle of a road.
On Sunday, May 2, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Child Protective Services, responded to 345 Robbie Road, to follow-up on an incident involving ongoing issues related to a two-year-old child walking in the middle of the roadway, unsupervised. Deputies and Child Protective Services spoke to the mother, Randi Markham, and another female subject on scene, Brittany Ryan. Both allegedly admitted to consuming drugs prior to the deputies’ arrival and while the children were inside the home with them.
Probable cause was developed by deputies on scene and a search warrant was applied for and obtained. Methamphetamines were allegedly located in both the residence and inside a vehicle operated by both Markham and Ryan. Both subjects were charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1. The children were safely turned over to a family member.
Copyright 2021 KTRE/KLTV. All rights reserved.