2 Livingston women arrested after toddler found on street

On Sunday, May 2, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Child Protective Services, responded to 345 Robbie Road, to follow-up on an incident involving ongoing issues related to a two-year-old child walking in the middle of the roadway, unsupervised. Deputies and Child Protective Services spoke to the mother, Randi Markham, and another female subject on scene, Brittany Ryan. Both allegedly admitted to consuming drugs prior to the deputies’ arrival and while the children were inside the home with them.