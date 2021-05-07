Lovelady’s Jacy Stubblefield set to join Kilgore softball program

“Jacy has a rare athletic ability that others only dream of,” Lovelady softball coach Jordyn Hester said. “However, it’s not her athletic ability that makes her so extraordinary. It’s her ability to lead. She comes out everyday ready to lead her team to a championship. She pushes them to work hard in practice and she pumps them up in a game. It’s a really inspiring thing to see first hand, and as a coach it’s a dream come true to have someone with that kind of personality and work ethic. She will do great things at Kilgore and I can’t wait to see it.”