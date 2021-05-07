Lufkin soccer athletes sign with college programs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three Lufkin soccer athletes have signed with East Texas college programs.
On the men’s side, Luis Flores will join the Apaches soccer team at Tyler Junior College. Flores ended his time at Lufkin as the all-time leading goal scorer. The Apaches are No.11 in the NJCAA DI soccer rankings with a 7-2 record.
“I chose to go there because they are a big school and I want to show what I can do,” Flores said. “I want to win championships and score as many goals as I can.”
On the women’s side two high school teammates will become college rivals. Midfielder Idala Hernandez and goalkeeper Mia Lila will be going their separate ways with Hernandez signing to play with Angelina College and Lila signing with the No. 1 TJC Lady Apaches.
I chose Angelina College because they have a good graphic design program,” Hernandez said. “Playing against someone that I have been friends with since first grade I think will be something. I am looking forward to it.”
“We have been friends and we will be friends,” Lila said. “Once we get on the field against each other we will not be friends. We have already talked about it.”
